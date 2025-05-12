Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 tipped to outsize last-gen Z Fold 6: Check details

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Z Flip 7 are expected to be the next foldables from Samsung, with the launch reportedly expected in the month ofJuly. So far, there have been numerous leaks shaping our understanding of how these foldable phones might look like. But now, according to a new reveal by the tipster Ice Universe, new dimensions, potentially belonging to the Galaxy Z Fold 7, have surfaced.
These new dimensions give us a hint of what to expect from the Z Fold 7. It is expected to be both taller and wider compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 6, as well as the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition.
Also Read: Samsung unveils world’s first 500Hz OLED monitor with QHD display and gamer-focused features
Ice Universe states that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 could measure 158.4 mm x 143.1 mm x 3.9 mm. In comparison, the Z Fold 6 measures 153.5 mm x 132.6 mm x 5.6 mm, while the Galaxy Z Fold SE, labelled as the W25, measures 157.9 mm x 142.6 mm x 4.9 mm. This suggests that the Z Fold 7 could indeed be both taller and wider compared to the Z Fold 6.
Also, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is speculated to be quite thin. The same tipster also mentioned that it could be the thinnest foldable smartphone yet, potentially measuring 3.9 mm when unfolded and 8.9 mm when folded.
Ice Universe also recently highlighted that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7's inner bezel is expected to be notably narrow. He shared an image suggesting that the Z Fold 7 could feature 1 mm bezels on the inner screen and 1.2 mm bezels on the outer screen.
MOBILE FINDER: iPhone 16 LATEST Price, Specs And More
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.