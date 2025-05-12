Subscribe

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 tipped to outsize last-gen Z Fold 6: Check details

Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to be significantly larger than the Z Fold 6. Here’s a look at its potential dimensions.

Shaurya Sharma
Published12 May 2025, 07:06 PM IST
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy Z fold 6 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Z Flip 7 are expected to be the next foldables from Samsung, with the launch reportedly expected in the month ofJuly. So far, there have been numerous leaks shaping our understanding of how these foldable phones might look like. But now, according to a new reveal by the tipster Ice Universe, new dimensions, potentially belonging to the Galaxy Z Fold 7, have surfaced.

Advertisement

These new dimensions give us a hint of what to expect from the Z Fold 7. It is expected to be both taller and wider compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 6, as well as the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition.

You may be interested in

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

  • Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage

₹169990

Check Details

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

  • Obsidian
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage

₹172999

Check Details

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro

  • Celestial Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage

₹159999

Check Details

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G

  • Graygreen
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage

₹153000

Check Details

Apple IPhone 15 Pro Max

  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage

₹148900

Check Details

Find more mobile

Also Read: Samsung unveils world’s first 500Hz OLED monitor with QHD display and gamer-focused features

Galaxy Z Fold 7: Could It Be Both Taller And Wider Compared To Last Generation?

Ice Universe states that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 could measure 158.4 mm x 143.1 mm x 3.9 mm. In comparison, the Z Fold 6 measures 153.5 mm x 132.6 mm x 5.6 mm, while the Galaxy Z Fold SE, labelled as the W25, measures 157.9 mm x 142.6 mm x 4.9 mm. This suggests that the Z Fold 7 could indeed be both taller and wider compared to the Z Fold 6.

Advertisement

Galaxy Z Fold 7 Could Also Be Quite Thin

Also, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is speculated to be quite thin. The same tipster also mentioned that it could be the thinnest foldable smartphone yet, potentially measuring 3.9 mm when unfolded and 8.9 mm when folded.

Advertisement

Ice Universe also recently highlighted that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7's inner bezel is expected to be notably narrow. He shared an image suggesting that the Z Fold 7 could feature 1 mm bezels on the inner screen and 1.2 mm bezels on the outer screen.

MOBILE FINDER: iPhone 16 LATEST Price, Specs And More

 
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsTechnologyNewsSamsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 tipped to outsize last-gen Z Fold 6: Check details
Read Next Story