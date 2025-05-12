Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 tipped to outsize last-gen Z Fold 6: Check details

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Z Flip 7 are expected to be the next foldables from Samsung, with the launch reportedly expected in the month ofJuly. So far, there have been numerous leaks shaping our understanding of how these foldable phones might look like. But now, according to a new reveal by the tipster Ice Universe, new dimensions, potentially belonging to the Galaxy Z Fold 7, have surfaced.

These new dimensions give us a hint of what to expect from the Z Fold 7. It is expected to be both taller and wider compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 6, as well as the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition.

Galaxy Z Fold 7: Could It Be Both Taller And Wider Compared To Last Generation? Ice Universe states that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 could measure 158.4 mm x 143.1 mm x 3.9 mm. In comparison, the Z Fold 6 measures 153.5 mm x 132.6 mm x 5.6 mm, while the Galaxy Z Fold SE, labelled as the W25, measures 157.9 mm x 142.6 mm x 4.9 mm. This suggests that the Z Fold 7 could indeed be both taller and wider compared to the Z Fold 6.

Galaxy Z Fold 7 Could Also Be Quite Thin Also, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is speculated to be quite thin. The same tipster also mentioned that it could be the thinnest foldable smartphone yet, potentially measuring 3.9 mm when unfolded and 8.9 mm when folded.

