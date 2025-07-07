Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7 and Flip 7 FE leak ahead of Unpacked Event 2025

Tech giant Samsung is all geared up to host its Galaxy Unpacked event on July 9, and fresh leaks have offered a detailed preview of what to expect from its next-generation foldable smartphones.

According to information published by trusted tipster Roland Quandt via WinFuture, Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, and a more affordable variant, the Z Flip 7 FE.

The leaks hint at key specifications including screen sizes, battery capacities, and storage options, giving fans and industry watchers an early look at what is coming.

Galaxy Z Fold 7 As per Quandt, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to feature notable design improvements, making it thinner and lighter than its predecessor. When unfolded, it reportedly measures just 4.2mm in thickness and 8.9mm when folded, putting it on par with some of the thinnest foldables on the market such as the Oppo Find N5. At just 216 grams, it could become the lightest book-style foldable yet.

Samsung appears to have increased the screen sizes on both fronts, with a 6.5-inch outer display and an 8-inch inner screen. Despite these changes, the Fold 7 is tipped to retain a 4,400mAh battery. Powering the device will be Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, with storage variants expected in 256GB and 512GB, while some markets may also receive a 1TB option. A 200MP main camera is also mentioned, though other camera details remain under wraps. The Fold 7 is set to launch in black, blue, and silver colour options.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 Samsung’s clamshell foldable, the Z Flip 7, is also expected to receive meaningful upgrades. The most visible change is a significantly larger 4.1-inch cover screen that wraps around the dual-camera lenses, a design already seen in leaks and hands-on videos, and reminiscent of Motorola’s Razr series.

The Flip 7 is said to feature a 4,300mAh battery, one of the largest in any Flip model to date, while being thinner overall. Like the Fold, it will reportedly offer 256GB and 512GB storage options, with a 50MP primary camera. Colour variants are likely to match those of the Fold 7.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Samsung is also tipped to introduce a new Fan Edition model, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. Targeted at more cost-conscious users, this variant is expected to scale back some specifications, including storage (available in 128GB and 256GB) and battery capacity, which stands at 4,000mAh.

Interestingly, despite its budget positioning, the Flip 7 FE may feature the same wraparound external screen as the standard Flip 7, contradicting earlier reports that hinted at a reused Flip 6 design. The FE model is likely to debut in just two colours, black and white.

