Here's how Samsung's next major launch—the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7—is shaping up, and what we think about them so far.

Samsung has already completed its first major launch of the year with the Galaxy S25 series, which includes a trio of new smartphones—the Galaxy S25, the Galaxy S25 Plus, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Later this year, we are also expected to see the release of the Galaxy S25 Edge, which was briefly teased at the Samsung Unpacked event.

For now, the next major launch from the South Korean tech giant is expected to be the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7. Samsung typically launches its foldable devices around July or August. So far, details about these phones have largely been under wraps, but recent reports and leaks from tipster Panda Flash Pro have revealed a slew of information, including pricing and potential specifications. Here’s what we think about it.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 & Z Flip 7's Expected Pricing Should Get You Excited As per tipster Panda Flash Pro, Samsung is expected to retain the same pricing for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the Z Fold 7 in most markets worldwide. This means the Galaxy Z Fold 7 could be priced at ₹1,64,999, while the Z Flip 7 may cost ₹1,09,999—identical to the pricing of their predecessors, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6.

We believe this could be a good move by Samsung, given that innovation in the foldable phone market has somewhat slowed down. Mainstream foldable devices, including Samsung’s, have mostly seen incremental improvements. Now, if the next generation also brings only minor upgrades, increasing the price could be detrimental. Maintaining the existing price structure makes sense for Samsung, especially considering that other premium smartphones like the iPhone 16 Pro and Galaxy S25 Ultra are available at lower price points. Additionally, many consumers still prefer traditional slab-style phones due to their superior cameras and overall durability.

Performance-First Experience And That Is Exciting, Too Panda Flash Pro also suggests that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 will likely be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, bringing them in line with the S25 series. Even if Samsung opts to use its in-house Exynos 2500 chipset, it is expected to be limited to the Galaxy Z Flip 7. However, current reports indicate that the Exynos 2500 is facing production yield issues, making it increasingly likely that both models will feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite.

This would result in better overall performance, especially for users who prioritise power and efficiency in their smartphones, especially considering the fact that Snapdragon 8 Elite has reportedly outperformed many other flagship chipsets, including Apple's A18 Pro, in multi-core benchmarks.