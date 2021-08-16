Samsung has launched its next generation of foldable smartphones in India. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 would be available for pre-booking in the country from August 24.

Samsung had first unveiled the Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 at its annual Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11. The Korean tech giant made the third iteration phones more durable with stronger screens and water resistance.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, Z Flip3 price

Samsung will introduce two variants each of the Galazy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3. The bigger Galaxy Z Fold3 will come with 12GB of RAM and either 256GB or 512GB of storage. The Galaxy Z Flip3 will be launched with 8GB of RAM and 256GB or 128GB of internal storage.

The 512GB variant of Samsung Galazy Z Fold3 will retail for ₹1,57,999, while the 256GB variant will be priced at ₹1,49,999. The Galaxy Z Flip3 with 256GB storage will be sold at ₹88,999, whereas the 128GB will have a price tag of ₹84,999.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, Z Flip3 introductory offers

Samsung is also announcing price offers for Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 during pre-booking period. Buyers can get the Galaxy Z Fold3 at ₹1,42,999 and Galaxy Z Flip3 at ₹77,999 during pre-booking, including offers.

Buyers pre-booking Galaxy Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G will be eligible for either an upgrade voucher of up to ₹7,000 or HDFC Bank cash back of up to ₹7,000 using credit and debit card.

Consumers will also be eligible for free 1 year Samsung Care+ Accidental and Liquid Damage Protection worth ₹7,999 on pre-booking Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and ₹4,799 on pre-booking Galaxy Z Flip3 5G.

Those who have already pre-reserved Galaxy Z Fold3 5G or Galaxy Z Flip3 5G in India will be eligible for all pre-booking offers along with a free Galaxy SmartTag.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, Z Flip3 availability

To book the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 or Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3, buyers will have to be visit Samsung's official website or one of the leading retail stores. Pre-booking will begin from August 24 and will continue till September 9.

Sale for the devices will commence on September 10.

