Samsung is also announcing price offers for Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 during pre-booking period. Buyers can get the Galaxy Z Fold3 at ₹1,42,999 and Galaxy Z Flip3 at ₹77,999 during pre-booking, including offers.
Samsung has launched its next generation of foldable smartphones in India. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 would be available for pre-booking in the country from August 24.
Samsung had first unveiled the Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 at its annual Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11. The Korean tech giant made the third iteration phones more durable with stronger screens and water resistance.
Samsung will introduce two variants each of the Galazy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3. The bigger Galaxy Z Fold3 will come with 12GB of RAM and either 256GB or 512GB of storage. The Galaxy Z Flip3 will be launched with 8GB of RAM and 256GB or 128GB of internal storage.
The 512GB variant of Samsung Galazy Z Fold3 will retail for ₹1,57,999, while the 256GB variant will be priced at ₹1,49,999. The Galaxy Z Flip3 with 256GB storage will be sold at ₹88,999, whereas the 128GB will have a price tag of ₹84,999.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, Z Flip3 introductory offers
Buyers pre-booking Galaxy Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G will be eligible for either an upgrade voucher of up to ₹7,000 or HDFC Bank cash back of up to ₹7,000 using credit and debit card.
Consumers will also be eligible for free 1 year Samsung Care+ Accidental and Liquid Damage Protection worth ₹7,999 on pre-booking Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and ₹4,799 on pre-booking Galaxy Z Flip3 5G.
Those who have already pre-reserved Galaxy Z Fold3 5G or Galaxy Z Flip3 5G in India will be eligible for all pre-booking offers along with a free Galaxy SmartTag.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, Z Flip3 availability
To book the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 or Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3, buyers will have to be visit Samsung's official website or one of the leading retail stores. Pre-booking will begin from August 24 and will continue till September 9.
Sale for the devices will commence on September 10.
