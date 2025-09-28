Samsung Galaxy Z Tri-fold leak: DeX features, 200MP camera and what more to expect

Samsung’s first tri-folding smartphone looks closer than ever to becoming a reality, with fresh leaks offering the clearest glimpse yet of what the device may deliver.

Samsung Tri-Fold phone edges closer to reality? Images shared by tipster @TechHighest showcase how Samsung’s software is adapting to the more complex folding design. According to the visuals, users will likely be able to run apps as floating windows layered over others, while the switch between the cover screen and main display appears impressively seamless. Apps are expected to remain active across both displays, reducing disruption when opening or closing the handset.

Unlike Samsung’s existing Fold series, the new model could feature two hinges rather than one. Despite this added complexity, the leaked animations suggest the company has managed to maintain smooth, fluid transitions between screens. The device folds inwards and boasts two sizeable displays, in line with earlier reports.

Flagship-level cameras tipped Perhaps most intriguingly, one of the images hints at camera specifications matching Samsung’s top-tier flagships. A zoom capability of up to 100x is indicated, putting the tri-fold on par with the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The presence of a 200MP primary lens has also been rumoured – a major leap from the more modest cameras seen on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and other folding handsets. If true, this would mark a significant upgrade for mobile photography on foldables.

Further animations show how Samsung DeX and Galaxy AI features will likely be integrated with the new design, pointing to a device pitched as both a productivity powerhouse and a premium lifestyle gadget. Trademark filings suggest the name “Galaxy Z Tri-fold” is in the pipeline.

As for timing, speculation points to an official unveiling as soon as next week, though availability may initially be limited, according to Techradar. Reports suggest a phased rollout beginning in South Korea and China before wider release.