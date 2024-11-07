Samsung gears up for Galaxy Ring 2 launch with potential upgrades and early release: Report
Samsung is reportedly preparing to launch its second-generation smart ring, the Galaxy Ring 2, following the success of its first Galaxy Ring. Leaked information suggests improvements in design and battery life, although an official release timeline remains unconfirmed.
Samsung's foray into wearable technology appears to be gaining momentum, as speculation builds around the release of its second-generation smart ring. Following the launch of its inaugural Galaxy Ring in July, which was introduced to the Indian market, the South Korean tech leader may soon reveal the Galaxy Ring 2.