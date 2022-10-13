Home / Technology / News /  Samsung gets one-year exemption from new US chip restrictions on China

SEOUL : Samsung Electronics Co. has been granted a one-year exemption from new U.S. restrictions that block exports of advanced chips and related equipment to China, according to people familiar with the matter, joining a list of American-allied semiconductor giants that have received dispensation.

OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout