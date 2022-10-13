Samsung gets one-year exemption from new US chip restrictions on China1 min read . Updated: 13 Oct 2022, 05:09 PM IST
The company hasn’t said publicly if it received an exemption
SEOUL : Samsung Electronics Co. has been granted a one-year exemption from new U.S. restrictions that block exports of advanced chips and related equipment to China, according to people familiar with the matter, joining a list of American-allied semiconductor giants that have received dispensation.