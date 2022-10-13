Samsung gets one-year exemption from new US chip restrictions on China

The Biden administration has been working to get allies on board with the new rules, which were unveiled Friday. The restrictions appeared to offer at least one concession to some of the allies, as the Commerce Department would review applications for certain exports to U.S. and U.S.-allied facilities operating in China on a case-by-case basis. Chinese-owned facilities, in contrast, would face a presumption of denial.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}