Samsung gives us a glimpse of what future smartphones, tablets could look like

Samsung was one of the first companies to pioneer in the phablet category and in the past two years, the South Korean company also introduced folding displays in its premium Fold line-up. It seems that Samsung is now planning ahead and also gave us a glimpse into what the future could look like with daily use devices including smartphones and tablets.

Samsung Display revealed a few renders of a few devices that make use of their foldable screen technology. A report by SamMobile shows possible designs that the company may use in its future devices. However, the images seem like rough sketches for now. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Samsung Display revealed a few renders of a few devices that make use of their foldable screen technology. A report by SamMobile shows possible designs that the company may use in its future devices. However, the images seem like rough sketches for now. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

The devices in the sketches include a rollable display that looks like more of a replacement for tablets or even laptops and a trifold display that could work as both a tablet or a smartphone. The display is shown to fold in two places to form a more conventional-looking smartphone. This model looks more on the lines of the Fold phones.

View Full Image The rollable display tech is also available with other manufacturers like LG Click on the image to enlarge

The rollable display showed in the images may look very futuristic but there are manufacturers who have already managed to develop similar technology. LG has a rollable OLED TV which transforms into a compact box when not in use. This rollable screen technology could easily be used into a smaller form factor. In the render, we can see the device being used as tablet.

As for those wondering when this kind of technology will be more in reach for average users, it may be sooner than expected. Samsung has already filed multiple patents for foldable screen technologies. The company has also launched multiple smartphones in the Fold and Flip series.