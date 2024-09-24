Samsung Grab Fest sale announced: Best deals on Galaxy Z Fold 6 mobile, Tab S9, Neo QLED TV and more
Samsung's 'Fab Grab Fest' starts September 26, featuring discounts and cashback on smartphones, tablets, and more. Notable offers include 'Buy More Save More' discounts and additional deals on Galaxy devices. Up to 74% off on select products and significant cashback opportunities are also available.
Samsung has announced its festive sale, the "Fab Grab Fest," which begins on September 26, offering substantial discounts and cashback options across a variety of products. These deals include smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, televisions, and other digital appliances, available on Samsung’s online platforms, including Samsung.com, the Samsung Shop App, and select physical stores.