Samsung has announced its festive sale, the "Fab Grab Fest," which begins on September 26, offering substantial discounts and cashback options across a variety of products. These deals include smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, televisions, and other digital appliances, available on Samsung’s online platforms, including Samsung.com, the Samsung Shop App, and select physical stores.

One of the notable features of the sale is the “Buy More Save More" offer, where customers purchasing two or more items can receive an additional discount of up to 5%. However, this offer applies only to specific smartphones, wearables, televisions, and appliances through online purchases.

Shoppers buying the Galaxy Z Fold6 will have the option to purchase Galaxy Buds FE for a discounted price of ₹1,249. Similarly, those investing in the Galaxy Book4 will have the chance to add a Full HD monitor for ₹1,920. In addition to these offers, some high-end purchases include complementary products, such as a convection microwave with the BESPOKE Family Hub Fridge or a Q-Symphony Soundbar with the Neo QLED 8K television.

The "Fab Grab Fest" also brings significant price reductions on various devices. Select Galaxy Z series, Galaxy S series, and Galaxy A series smartphones will be available with up to 53% off, while Galaxy Book4 laptops see discounts of up to 27%. Samsung’s Tab A9, Tab S9, Galaxy Buds, and Galaxy Watch models are also offered at savings of up to 74%.

In the home entertainment segment, Samsung's televisions, including models like Neo QLED, QLED, The Frame, and Crystal 4K UHD, will be available for up to 43% off. For select 55-inch or larger models, customers can receive an additional Samsung TV or soundbar at no extra charge, alongside an extended three-year comprehensive warranty on eligible 32-inch and larger smart TVs.

Monitors are also on sale, with discounts reaching up to 67%. Buyers of select smart and gaming monitors can avail of an instant cart discount of up to ₹10,000. Furthermore, up to 40% cashback (with a maximum of ₹15,000) is available on selected smartphones, tablets, wearables, and laptops for those using ICICI, HDFC, and other major banks' credit and debit cards.

Similarly, customers purchasing select smart TVs and digital appliances can enjoy up to 22.5% cashback (capped at ₹25,000) with cards from banks like ICICI, HDFC, and SBI.

