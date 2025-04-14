Samsung halts One UI 7 update globally after ‘serious’ bug hits Galaxy S24 users: Report

Samsung had started rolling out its latest One UI 7 update from 7 April, but there have been various complaints from users around the world about not receiving the update. However, several reports now suggest that Samsung has suspended the rollout for all affected devices such as the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6.

According to a Korean outlet, the release has been suspended due to a bug that has resulted in the phone not being able to be unlocked normally and in some cases some serious battery drops. The chatter about the One UI 7 update being postponed is also evident on Samsung's official Korean forums.

Meanwhile, tipster Ice Universe on X (formerly Twitter) also claimed that the "serious" bug was found on the Korean Galaxy S24 series after the One UI 7 update, prompting the tech giant to delay its plans to roll out the latest build globally.

What's new with One UI 7? One UI is Samsung's latest user interface based on Android 15. The new UI brings a host of features including smoother animations, faster app opening times, Now Bar (a lock screen option to control notifications, music and other live alerts) and a host of AI features such as AI Select, Writing Assist and Audio Eraser.

As is the case every year, Samsung kicked off its latest update with the launch of the flagship Galaxy S25 series in January. All the new devices launched since then, such as the Galaxy A56 (review) and the Galaxy A36, have come with the latest software, albeit with a few features stripped down and with ads all over the interface.