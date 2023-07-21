Samsung inaugurates premium experience stores in Ahmedabad and Lucknow

Samsung India has inaugurated two new Premium Experience Stores in Ahmedabad and Lucknow. The store in Ahmedabad is located in Palladium Mall in the Thaltej area of the city while the store in Lucknow is in Lulu Mall on Amar Shaheed Path in Golf City area of the city.

Samsung says that at the new stores, consumers will be able to experience Samsung’s entire product range around the brands’ connected ecosystem such as SmartThings, smartphones, laptops, audio, gaming and lifestyle televisions.

The Premium Experience Store in Ahmedabad is spread across 3,500 sq. ft. and while the one in Lucknow is spread across 1,200 sq. ft.

The store will host a variety of Galaxy workshops under the ‘Learn @ Samsung’ program. This will include free hands-on workshops around digital art, doodling, photography, videography, and fitness.

The stores will also host a variety of entertainment activities with a special focus on local culture, music, and art, offering a Samsung experience customized to the cities of Ahmedabad and Lucknow.

Samsung’s new stores will also offer deals for the consumers. For example, consumers visiting the stores in the first week of opening will get assured gifts on purchases of ₹20,000 & above. Other benefits include 2X loyalty points and Galaxy Buds2 at ₹2,999, on purchase of select Samsung products.

In addition, consumers can also avail always-on special benefits such as student discounts of up to 10% on smartphones, tabs, laptops, and smartwatches, up to ₹8,000 cashback on select devices and up to ₹21,000 in additional benefits. Consumers can also order online from the store and have the products delivered home directly.

Samsung says that the stores will offer hassle-free after-sales service of smartphones. Customers can also access Samsung’s digital lending platform Samsung Finance+ and Samsung’s device care plan Samsung Care+ for Galaxy smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches at the store.

At the new stores, consumers will get a phygital experience through Samsung’s Store+ endless aisle platform. With Store+, consumers will be able to browse Samsung products with over 1,200 options across its portfolio, whether available online or in-store, using a digital Kiosk.