Samsung inaugurates premium experience stores in Ahmedabad and Lucknow

Samsung inaugurates premium experience stores in Ahmedabad and Lucknow1 min read 21 Jul 2023, 03:14 PM IST
Samsung India has opened two new Premium Experience Stores in Ahmedabad and Lucknow. The stores will showcase Samsung's entire product range and offer workshops, entertainment activities, and special deals for consumers.
Samsung India has inaugurated two new Premium Experience Stores in Ahmedabad and Lucknow. The store in Ahmedabad is located in Palladium Mall in the Thaltej area of the city while the store in Lucknow is in Lulu Mall on Amar Shaheed Path in Golf City area of the city.
