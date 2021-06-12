GURUGRAM: Vaccination of nearly 20,000 customer service engineers and staff at Samsung India has begun.

Additionally, in order to inspire confidence in the consumers, the South Korean company has adopted several services. The steps include online appointment booking for consumers, pick and drop service for mobiles and tablets as well as technical support on WhatsApp.

At the service centres, the company continue with hygiene measures at the entry points. Temperature checks and hand sanitization will also be included. Service counters have been equipped with sneeze guards and queue management is in place allowing only limited customers in at one time. In addition, the service team will sterilize the handset using a UV Sterilizer manufactured by Samsung before handing it back to the customer.

Samsung claims that their service engineers not only attend consumers at service centres but also visit their homes for service calls.

“There is nothing more important to us than the safety of our consumers and partners. Our service engineers are being vaccinated across the country and we have also launched a slew of initiatives to ensure consumers can avail services as per their convenience. Consumers can also utilize our bouquet of digital service offerings to get their queries resolved," said Sunil Cutinha, Vice President, Customer Service, Samsung India.

Customers who want to visit any of Samsung’s service centres to get their smartphones and tablets repaired can book their appointments online on www.samsung-appointment.com or through the Samsung MyGalaxy App and the Samsung Members App, for a preferred day, time and location.

Samsung has expanded its contactless service offerings in the country recently with a pick-up and drop service for mobile devices across 46 cities. Consumers visiting Samsung service centers can also opt for drop-only service to get their mobile devices delivered to their home post-repair.

The pick-up and drop and drop-only service for mobile device repair can be availed by paying a fee of ₹199 & ₹99, respectively. Consumers can pay for the service through several digital payment options.

Samsung offers several contactless service options to its consumers, helping them resolve their issues without stepping out of their homes. Consumers can opt for WhatsApp, Remote Support, Live Chat, technical assistance through the call centre or access do-it-yourself videos on the Samsung Website and on YouTube.





