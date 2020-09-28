Samsung India launches new Galaxy Tab A7: Price, offers, other details

Samsung India has launched the Galaxy Tab A7 in India. The new mid-range tablet is essentially being pitched as a media-consuming device.

The Galaxy Tab A7 is available in three colours – Dark Gray, Silver and Gold. It comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage with up to 1TB microSD card support. The LTE model is priced at ₹21,999 while the Wi-Fi model is priced at ₹17,999.

Offers

Interested buyers can pre-book Galaxy Tab A7 on Samsung.com, select retail stores and leading online portals. On pre-booking Galaxy Tab A7, consumers can get the Book Cover at a special price of ₹1,875 (MRP: ₹4,499) and an additional cashback up to ₹2000 when paying with ICICI credit and debit cards.

Specifications

Galaxy Tab A7 sports a 10.4-inch WUXGA+ screen with a resolution of 2000×1200. The back of the tablet gets metal finish. The tablet comes with a thickness of 7mm.

The Galaxy Tab A7 gets four speakers which provide Dolby Atmos surround sound. The 10.4-inch WUXGA+ display comes with an 80% screen to body ratio.

The tablet is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and features a battery unit with 7040mAh capacity.

Galaxy Tab A7 buyers can get a two-month subscription of YouTube Premium free. The tablet also gets features such as Auto HotSpot and Quick Share to provide a multi-device experience.

Call & Text on Other Devices allows you to take calls, send and receive text messages directly on your Galaxy Tab A7, while you are logged on to the same Samsung account on your smartphone. Samsung claims the Galaxy Tab A7 is protected by their signature defense-grade security platform Knox.

“As the industry leader, Samsung has always been at the forefront of innovation, creating products and services that truly add value to the lives of our consumers, helping them stay ahead in an ever-evolving world. With the Galaxy Tab A7, we are once again redefining the mid-range tablet segment. The entertainment powerhouse is packed with a superfast processor, sleek design, large screen display and quad speakers. The new Galaxy Tab A7 is the perfect device for binge watching, gaming and online learning," said Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

