Samsung India launches new Galaxy Tab A7: Price, offers, other details

“As the industry leader, Samsung has always been at the forefront of innovation, creating products and services that truly add value to the lives of our consumers, helping them stay ahead in an ever-evolving world. With the Galaxy Tab A7, we are once again redefining the mid-range tablet segment. The entertainment powerhouse is packed with a superfast processor, sleek design, large screen display and quad speakers. The new Galaxy Tab A7 is the perfect device for binge watching, gaming and online learning," said Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.