Samsung India Unpacked event tomorrow: Where to stream live, what to expect

Samsung India will be hosting the next Galaxy India Unpacked on January 14 at 8PM alongside the global Galaxy Unpacked . The event will be live-streamed starting 8PM on Samsung India’s YouTube Channel, Samsung India’s social handles, Samsung.com and Samsung Newsroom India.

Samsung will be conducting the India Unpacked event simultaneously with the global event. This will be the first time that the company will be doing so. In the past, the company had conducted the India-specific launch event a few weeks after the global event. Both events will be streamed virtually.

The Unpacked event is expected to start the flagship race for 2021 with the new Galaxy S21 series. The new Galaxy S21 series is expected to get three variants. The Galaxy S21 is slated to feature a 6.2-inch screen, the Galaxy S21 Plus is expected to feature a 6.7-inch screen and Galaxy S21 Ultra might get the biggest, 6.8-inch display.

The devices will be powered by Samsung’s in-house, Exynos 2100 chipset or Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 888 chipset, depending on the market it is being sold in. The company is also expected to make significant changes to the camera hardware on the Galaxy S21 line-up.

Samsung is also expected to launch the Galaxy Buds Pro to compete with the Apple Airpods lineup. The South Korean tech giant might also unveil a smart tag which will be slim tile-like tracking device.





