Samsung introduced new kitchen appliances range under the Baker Series microwaves. The new series of microwaves comes with features such as steaming, grilling and frying with convection features.

Samsung has launched five models under the new Baker Series – two grill fry models and three steam cook models – that are available in 23-litre capacity. The range is available on Flipkart and Amazon, and Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop, with prices ranging from ₹10,290 – ₹11,590.

The new 2021 range of Samsung Baker Series microwaves come in Clean Pink, Pure Black and Clean Gray.

The microwaves can be used for preparing desserts, oil-free snacks and steamed dishes. The South Korean brand has introduced the new baker series for people who are spending more time at home.

“Besides working from home and studying from home, a new trend that we are seeing is people baking and trying new recipes at home. People across the country, especially millennials, donned their chef’s hat as they spent more time at home and restricted eating out. To address consumers’ renewed passion for cooking healthy and delicious food at home, we have launched Baker Series Microwaves with industry first Home Desert, Steam Cook and Grill Fry features in the entry level segment," said Sandeep Singh Arora, Senior Director, Online Business, Consumer Electronics, Samsung India.

Samsung claims the new range gets more intuitive controls, distinctive handles, glass finish body. The microwaves come with accessories such as glass steam cooker, round rack, and crusty plate. Samsung also claims it gets 99.9% anti-bacterial ceramic enamel interior for easy cleaning.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via