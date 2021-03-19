Samsung introduces new Baker Series microwaves: Details here

“Besides working from home and studying from home, a new trend that we are seeing is people baking and trying new recipes at home. People across the country, especially millennials, donned their chef’s hat as they spent more time at home and restricted eating out. To address consumers’ renewed passion for cooking healthy and delicious food at home, we have launched Baker Series Microwaves with industry first Home Desert, Steam Cook and Grill Fry features in the entry level segment," said Sandeep Singh Arora, Senior Director, Online Business, Consumer Electronics, Samsung India.