Samsung introduces new offers on 8K TVs with discounts of up to 6,30,000

Samsung has launched a new 'The 8K Festival' under which its premium QLED 8K TVs will be available at special prices with discounts of up to ₹6,30,000.

The special offers on QLED 8K TVs will be available at all leading consumer electronics retailers across the country from 24 October to 31 October.

During this offer period, consumers will get Samsung’s flagship foldable smartphone Galaxy Fold when purchasing the 85-inch (216 cm), 82-inch (207 cm) and 75-inch (189 cm) models of Samsung QLED 8K TVs.

On buying the 65-inch QLED 8K TV models, consumers will get a Galaxy A31 smartphone.

Consumers will be able to avail discounts across the QLED 8K range, starting with ₹1,30,000 to ₹1,80,000 on 65-inch models, ₹3,50,000 on 75-inch models and ₹5,00,000 to ₹6,30,000 on 82-inch and 85-inch models.

Additionally, consumers can get a cashback of up to ₹20,000 with EMI options starting from as low as ₹1,990 along with a 3-year warranty (1+2 Year extended warranty) on panels.

Samsung’s flagship QLED 8K TV is the industry’s first 8K TV to combine a striking, ultra-thin form factor, premium 8K picture quality, and impressive surround-sound audio. The 2020 QLED 8K TV introduces the ‘Infinity Screen,’ which produces a screen-to-body ratio of 99% to create an unprecedented viewing experience. Built on top of this are the premium sound features – Q-Symphony, Object Tracking Sound+ (OTS+), and Active Voice Amplifier (AVA) – that maximize immersive sound by delivering dimensional and dynamic audio that corresponds with large screen viewing experiences.

Samsung QLED 8K TVs come with Real 8K Resolution, 8K AI Upscaling, Quantum Processor 8K, and Quantum HDR.

