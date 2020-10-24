Samsung introduces new offers on 8K TVs with discounts of up to 6,30,000

Samsung’s flagship QLED 8K TV is the industry’s first 8K TV to combine a striking, ultra-thin form factor, premium 8K picture quality, and impressive surround-sound audio. The 2020 QLED 8K TV introduces the ‘Infinity Screen,’ which produces a screen-to-body ratio of 99% to create an unprecedented viewing experience. Built on top of this are the premium sound features – Q-Symphony, Object Tracking Sound+ (OTS+), and Active Voice Amplifier (AVA) – that maximize immersive sound by delivering dimensional and dynamic audio that corresponds with large screen viewing experiences.