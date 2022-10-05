Samsung is going big, not home, in advanced chips
- South Korean company’s ambitious investments in its foundry business and increasing politicization of the chip sector will be tailwinds over the long run
So far, 2022 has largely left a bad taste in the mouth for chip stock investors. Nonetheless, South Korea’s chip juggernaut Samsung Electronics is looking through the tough times: ambitious investments in its foundry business and the increasing politicization of the chip business will be tailwinds over the long run.
Market carnage has been especially obvious in the semiconductor sector, and Samsung is no exception. Its shares have lost around 40% of their value since early 2021, wiping out almost $300 billion of market value.
Weakening demand and high inventories of memory chips—the company’s key profit driver—make life particularly tough for Samsung right now. Industry tracker TrendForce expects prices for NAND flash, a type of memory chips used for storage, to fall 15% to 20% in the fourth quarter—after a 13% to 18% decline in the quarter before. Samsung’s operating profit for both quarters is expected to fall more than 20% year-over-year, according to analysts’ estimates on S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company will announce earnings for the September quarter this month.
But Samsung is preparing for life after the current bust. It said this week it will increase production capacity for making advanced chips by more than three times by 2027 in a bid to compete with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. TSMC and Samsung are the only two companies that currently can make the most advanced chips—Intel is trying to catch up but is several generations behind.
Samsung makes bulk of its chips for its own use but lags behind TSMC in the foundry business—making chips for customers such as Apple and Nvidia. It makes sense for Samsung to push hard into this sector, given its ample cash and technology leadership. Such a move would also help the company diversify away from the volatile memory-chip business, while trying to take advantage of fear over the geopolitical tensions surrounding Taiwan.
The increasingly political nature of the semiconductor industry brings opportunities as well as risks. The Biden administration, for example, is preparing to further step up its semiconductor export curbs on China, which could affect memory-chip making in the country. That could potentially cripple fast-rising Chinese rivals like Yangtze Memory Technologies Co. It may also, however, affect Samsung’s own fabrication plants in the country. Samsung is now spending billions to build new plants in the U.S., making it eligible for subsidies from the Chips Act. Geopolitics will play an ever bigger role in future investment decisions.
The malaise in the memory-chip market will probably last for quite a while. But Samsung is betting big to make sure it will emerge from the tough times stronger—whichever way the political winds blow.
