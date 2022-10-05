Samsung is going big, not home, in advanced chips

The increasingly political nature of the semiconductor industry brings opportunities as well as risks. The Biden administration, for example, is preparing to further step up its semiconductor export curbs on China, which could affect memory-chip making in the country. That could potentially cripple fast-rising Chinese rivals like Yangtze Memory Technologies Co. It may also, however, affect Samsung’s own fabrication plants in the country. Samsung is now spending billions to build new plants in the U.S., making it eligible for subsidies from the Chips Act. Geopolitics will play an ever bigger role in future investment decisions.