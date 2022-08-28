Samsung is working on Tensor 3 and Exynos 1380 chipset for future Android phones

Tech giants Google and Samsung have started working on a new generation of chipsets for their upcoming smartphones, as per a report from GalaxyClub.
According to a report by GalaxyClub, Samsung is currently testing and developing next-generation Tensor chipsets for future Google Pixel phones. As per the report, the South Korean smartphone company is also working on Exynos 1380 chipset.
Google is reportedly testing the third-generation Tensor SoC, which may power next year's Pixel 8 line-up. The chipset is being developed under the dev board named ‘Ripcurrent’. The next-gen Tensor chip is said to carry the model number S5P9865, which is in line with the pattern of Tensor chips. To recall, the original Tensor chip had the model number S5P9845, and Tensor 2 is rumoured to be S5P9855.
On one hand, while it's no surprise that Google and Samsung will continue to work on their joint venture but on the other, it's not the first time Google has killed a project or two. The original Tensor chip relied quite heavily on Samsung’s work with Exynos chips. Also, Samsung is one of the few options Google currently has to work on Tensor, but it would certainly be interesting to see Google partner with the likes of MediaTek or, virtually impossibly, Qualcomm to bolster what Tensor is capable of.
After all, the first-generation Tensor chipset isn't exactly on par with the competition from Qualcomm and Apple. Things are expected to change in the future, though.
However, the Tensor's advantage is that Google has the freedom to tailor the SoC to its needs. Its camera AI capabilities, for example, are quite impressive and allow the Pixel 6 to offer some advanced features.
The same report also states that Samsung is working on the Exynos 1280 successor, a mid-range chip used in some of the company's budget offerings.
Unfortunately, the leak doesn't go into details so aside from the Tensor 3's S5P9865 model number and the fact that it's being tested on a developer board codenamed 'Ripcurrent', there's nothing else to work with, as per GSM Arena.
