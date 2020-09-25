Samsung launches AI-powered washing machines in India

Samsung India has launched its 2020 range of ‘AI-powered’ front load washing machines which has its latest Q-Rator technology. Samsung has also launched a 7-kg washer dryer front load machine.

The new range of washing machines will be available on Amazon, Flipkart, Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop, and select retail stores.

Price

The 10 kg fully automatic front load model will be available at ₹67,000 while the 10 kg washer dryer model will be available at ₹93,000. Both these models come with Samsung’s new Q-Rator technology.

The 7 Kg washer dryer will be available in white & silver and would be available at ₹45,590 onwards.

The 10-kg fully automatic front load and 10-kg front load washer dryer models use AI to manage the Q-Rator technology. The buyers can also download Samsung’s SmartThings app which provides access to a seamlessly integrated ecosystem. The app is compatible with both Android and iOS.

The machine also provides a laundry planner that enables users to schedule end time of their laundry while the Laundry Recipe gives automatic recommendations for optimal wash cycles based on the information such as colour, fabric type, and degree of soiling inputted by the user. HomeCare Wizard alerts users about potential problems and provides quick troubleshooting.

Samsung claims the new Washer Dryer models are energy efficient. All new models of Q-Rator and Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machines come with Hygiene Steam technology that is capable of removing engrained dirt and 99.9% of bacteria along with inactive allergens.

“As a consumer centric brand, we at Samsung have always kept innovation at the forefront that cater to the needs of our customers. The new artificial intelligence powered Washing Machines with the Q-Rator technology make laundry planning and its entire course convenient and seamless. Laundry becomes convenient as users can control the washing cycle and schedule via a mobile app, compatible with both Android and iOS. We have observed an increase in demand for innovative and sustainable technologies in household durables and we are confident that the new range will help us further strengthen our market leadership," said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

