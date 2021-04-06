Samsung has launched an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled bi-lingual washing machine with Hindi and English user interface. This new line-up of fully automatic front load washing machines is claimed to be made for India. It comes with Samsung’s proprietary EcoBubble and QuickDrive technology which the company claims helps save time and power while providing 45% extra fabric care.

Price and Availability

The new AI-enabled laundry line up will be available across all retail partners in India beginning April 6, 2021 from a starting price of ₹35,400. Select models will be available online on Amazon, Flipkart, Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop.

Consumers buying the new washing machine range can avail up to 20% cashback and financing options such as no cost EMI and EMIs starting as low as ₹990.

The washing machine line-up comes with 21 new models, all equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) features. The AI learns and remembers laundry habits and suggests the most frequently used wash cycle. This smart Internet of Things (IoT) enabled washing machine line up can be connected with Samsung smart devices such as Galaxy smartphones, Samsung Smart TVs and Family Hub refrigerators as well as voice devices such as Alexa and Google Home.





The machine get Laundry Planner to schedule the end time of their laundry while Laundry Recipe gives automatic recommendations for better wash cycles based on information such as colour, fabric type and degree of soiling provided by the user.

“Consumer convenience has become the top most priority during the pandemic and smart home appliances that simplify lives resonate with them. Our new AI-enabled washing machine line up is a breakthrough innovation with Hindi and English user interface and is designed to offer simple, intelligent and personalized laundry solutions to consumers using machine learning. It has been customized for India with over 2,000 wash combinations and 2.8 million big data analysis points for different types of fabrics and can be controlled with a smartphone or a Samsung connected device. This line-up will revolutionize the fully automatic front load washing machine segment that has seen the strongest adoption in the last one year, and we are confident of becoming the No. 1 player in this segment this year," said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

