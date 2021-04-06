Samsung launches AI-powered washing machines in India: Details here

“Consumer convenience has become the top most priority during the pandemic and smart home appliances that simplify lives resonate with them. Our new AI-enabled washing machine line up is a breakthrough innovation with Hindi and English user interface and is designed to offer simple, intelligent and personalized laundry solutions to consumers using machine learning. It has been customized for India with over 2,000 wash combinations and 2.8 million big data analysis points for different types of fabrics and can be controlled with a smartphone or a Samsung connected device. This line-up will revolutionize the fully automatic front load washing machine segment that has seen the strongest adoption in the last one year, and we are confident of becoming the No. 1 player in this segment this year," said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.