Samsung launches AI-powered washing machines in India

“As a consumer centric brand, we at Samsung have always kept innovation at the forefront that cater to the needs of our customers. The new artificial intelligence powered Washing Machines with the Q-Rator technology make laundry planning and its entire course convenient and seamless. Laundry becomes convenient as users can control the washing cycle and schedule via a mobile app, compatible with both Android and iOS. We have observed an increase in demand for innovative and sustainable technologies in household durables and we are confident that the new range will help us further strengthen our market leadership," said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.