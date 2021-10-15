Samsung launches Bespoke, its new line of refrigerators in India. The new line-up offers refrigerators that are designed to offer customised design options.

The Bespoke range of refrigerators will be available at a price of ₹1,67,990 for the Glam Navy & Glam White Glass dual colours in 674L capacity. The Bespoke Family Hub in Glam Navy & Glam white Glass in 934L capacity ₹2,55,000. Bespoke Family Hub in Black Caviar Metal in 865L capacity has been priced at ₹2,69,990.

Bespoke refrigerators will be available across retail stores and online portals from 18 October and will come with a 10-year warranty on its digital inverter technology compressor and 1-year warranty on the refrigerator.

“With kitchens being the hub of Indian homes, we wanted to offer our consumers a refrigerator that not only fulfills their refrigeration needs, but also reflects their personal style. We are excited to launch the BESPOKE refrigerator range that is more than just a home appliance. It brings together Samsung’s innovative technology with a product designed to fit into consumers’ lifestyles, just as every bespoke item should," said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

The Bespoke refrigerators offer a Beverage Center which gives quick access to the water dispenser, an automatically-filling water pitcher and an infuser for flavoured water. It comes with the Family Hub 6.0 software version and is also equipped with Dual Auto Ice Maker which consists of two separate ice makers that make regular cubed ice and smaller ice bites simultaneously.

Additionally, for the first time in India, the refrigerator comes with Dual Flex Zones that gives temperature adjustment options and allows consumers to customize storage options as per their convenience.

