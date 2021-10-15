“With kitchens being the hub of Indian homes, we wanted to offer our consumers a refrigerator that not only fulfills their refrigeration needs, but also reflects their personal style. We are excited to launch the BESPOKE refrigerator range that is more than just a home appliance. It brings together Samsung’s innovative technology with a product designed to fit into consumers’ lifestyles, just as every bespoke item should," said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.