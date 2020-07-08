Samsung launched two new Smart TV line-ups, one with its Crystal 4K UHD and the other under the Unbox Magic 3.0 series.

According to Samsung, the 2020 Crystal 4K UHD TV line-up is powered by Crystal Technology that offers Dynamic Crystal Display with Crystal 4K processor for a lifelike 4K resolution and an inbuilt AI capability of upscaling the content to 4K quality. The TVs use Dual LED backlighting for better contrast and picture quality. In terms of design,

Samsung claims the Crystal UHD TVs are Bezel-less from three sides. The new range comes in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65inch and 75-inch sizes. The 2020 Crystal 4K UHD line-up will be available at Samsung Smart Plazas and all leading consumer electronics stores.

The Unbox Magic 3.0 series of Smart TVs will be available in 2 screen sizes – 32-inch and 43-inch. The 2020 Smart TV range supports multiple voice assistants such as Samsung’s native Bixby and Amazon Alexa. Additionally, these new Smart TV models features such as Personal Computer, Content Guide, Music System, Auto Hot Spot, Live Cast and Home Cloud.

In terms of support for content providers, YouTube, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Disney+Hotstar, ZEE5, Eros Now, SonyLIV, Voot and others are available. The new models come with Samsung’s one remote that sports dedicated keys for popular OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime video and ZEE5.

On the productivity front, there would be free subscription to Office 365, along with 5 GB of cloud storage space. The Smart TV range comes with the a Personal Computer mode and is secured by multi-layered Knox for security and provide access to Office 365 services over the cloud.

“The latest Crystal 4K UHD TV range with Crystal technology offers a breathtaking and immersive TV viewing experience and exceptional colors, underlining Samsung’s leadership in the 4K UHD TV segment. The new Smart TV line up builds on the content consumption trend, offering consumers the option to choose from a wide range of OTT platforms for an uninterrupted experience. We are confident the new line of Crystal 4K UHD TVs will further strengthen our market leadership in this segment," said Mr. Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

Price

Samsung’s new Crystal 4K UHD TV range will be priced at ₹44,400 for the 43-inch version, ₹60,900 for the 50-inch version ₹67,900 for the 55-inch version, ₹1,32,900 for the 65-inch version, and ₹2,37,900 for the 75-inch version. These models will be available across Samsung retail partner stores.

The Samsung’s Unbox Magic 3.0 range will be available at a starting price of ₹20,900 and go up to ₹41,900. It will be available in two screen sizes – 32-inch and 43-inch.

