Samsung launches Crystal 4K UHD TV, Unbox Magic 3.0 TV range: Details here

“The latest Crystal 4K UHD TV range with Crystal technology offers a breathtaking and immersive TV viewing experience and exceptional colors, underlining Samsung’s leadership in the 4K UHD TV segment. The new Smart TV line up builds on the content consumption trend, offering consumers the option to choose from a wide range of OTT platforms for an uninterrupted experience. We are confident the new line of Crystal 4K UHD TVs will further strengthen our market leadership in this segment," said Mr. Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.