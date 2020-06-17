Samsung launches Galaxy A21s in India: Price, features, availability

Samsung launched Galaxy A21s a mid-range Galaxy A smartphone that is priced below ₹20,000. The Galaxy A21s features a quad camera setup and an Infinity-O display.

The new smartphone Galaxy A21s will be available in black, white and blue colours, starting today across retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung.com and leading online portals. The device will be available in two variants. The 4GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant is priced at ₹16,499 whereas the 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant is priced at ₹18,499.

“Samsung is focused on bringing meaningful innovations to all its consumers. With Galaxy A21s, we are offering the ‘best of everything’ from our A series line up– a true 48 MP quad camera, an immersive HD+ Infinity-O display, and a 5000mAh long-lasting battery. Galaxy A21s also comes with our signature defense-grade Samsung Knox security platform which ensures the safety and security of consumer data," said Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

Specifications

Galaxy A21s comes with a 6.5-inch Infinity-O display, which the company claims is a first for Galaxy A smartphones priced below ₹20,000. The display gets an aspect ratio of 20:9 with Dolby Atmos audio.

The Samsung smartphone gets a quad camera setup with one 48MP primary lens, an 8 MP Ultra Wide lens, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. Galaxy A21s gets 8X zoom, a dedicated Food mode and Ultrawide Panorama.

The battery unit on the Galaxy A21s is a 5000mAh unit. According to the company, it provides a video playback time of up to 21 hours. The phone also gets 15W fast charging.

Galaxy A21s gets Samsung’s Knox system for security. Samsung Knox verifies the integrity of the device through a chain of security checks that begin at the platform level and extend to the operating system and detects any tampering with data. The phone gets face recognition and a fingerprint sensor as well.

The smartphone is powered by Exynos 850 chipset which comes with an AI-powered Game Booster 2.0 to improve frame rate and stability. The phone operates on One UI. Since the phone just gets 64GB of internal memory, users can expand storage using a microSD card slot with up to 512GB of data.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via