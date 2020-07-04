Samsung launches Galaxy Assured, Galaxy Forever plans in India

“At Samsung, consumers are at the core of everything we do. We are excited to announce the roll out of Galaxy Assured and Galaxy Forever plans that give our consumers complete peace of mind. With Galaxy Assured, consumers will have the option to get back as much as 40% of the value of their premium smartphone after one year. Galaxy Forever lets consumers own a brand new Galaxy S20 at a fraction of the total cost. These two plans are a win-win situation for consumers, who will now have a range of options while buying Samsung’s premium range of Galaxy smartphones," said Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.