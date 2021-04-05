Samsung launched Galaxy F12 and Galaxy F02s in India. The new F-series smartphones have been introduced with the Indian market in mind. Samsung has tied up with Flipkart for the launch of the new devices. Galaxy F12 comes with a quad-camera setup with ISOCELL plus technology and a high refresh rate display. Galaxy F02s comes with an Infinity-V Display and a big battery.

Price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy F02s is priced at ₹9,999 for the variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage is priced at ₹8,999.

The phone will be available on Samsung Online Store, Flipkart.com and select retail stores, according to Samsung. The first sale will be conducted on 9 April from 12PM. Galaxy F02s comes in three colours featuring fine diamond gradient – Diamond Blue, Diamond White and Diamond Black.

The rear camera setup on Galaxy F02s has a 13MP main camera, 2MP macro lens and a dedicated 2MP depth camera with live focus. Galaxy F02s comes with a 5MP front camera for selfies.

Galaxy F02s comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display. The display gets 20:9 aspect ratio coupled with Dolby Atmos support on wired and Bluetooth headsets.

Galaxy F02s is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor and comes with up to 4GB RAM. The F02s comes with Android 10 and supports One UI 2.5 core.

In terms of battery, the Galaxy F02s offers a 5000mAh battery and comes with 15W fast charging.

“Galaxy F has been designed for young millennials in India who want to do more and be more. Galaxy F has already become one of the most popular smartphones on Flipkart. We are now bolstering the Galaxy F line-up with the #FullOnFab Galaxy F12 and Galaxy F02s that come packed with features, allowing our young consumers to have fun and express themselves limitlessly.," said Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head, Mobile Marketing, Samsung India.

