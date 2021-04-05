Samsung has launched two new budget range smartphones starting at a price of ₹8,999. The new F-series smartphones have been introduced with the Indian market in mind. Samsung has tied up with Flipkart for the launch of the new devices. Galaxy F12 comes with a quad-camera setup with ISOCELL plus technology and a high refresh rate display. Galaxy F02s comes with a Infinity-V Display and a big battery.

Price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy F12 comes in two memory variants. The variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage is priced at ₹10,999 and the variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is priced at ₹11,999. However, the company is offering the cheaper variant at an introductory price of ₹9,999.

Both the new smartphones will be available on Samsung Online Store, Flipkart.com and select retail stores. Galaxy F12 comes in three colours: Sea Green, Sky Blue and Celestial Black.

The Samsung Galaxy F12 sports a 48MP quad-camera. The Samsung Galaxy F12 also gets a 5MP ultra-wide lens with 123-degree field of view. The phone also gets 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor with live focus. Galaxy F12 comes with an 8MP front camera.

The Galaxy F12 comes with a 6000mAh battery and an in-box 15W USB-C fast charger. It comes with Adaptive Fast Charging technology.

The Galaxy F12 comes with an 8nm Exynos 850 Octa-Core 2.0GHz processor. The phone comes with Android 11 out of the box and supports One UI 3.1 core. Both Galaxy F12 and Galaxy F02s are powered with LPDDR4X RAM.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via