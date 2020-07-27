Samsung launched another addition to the Galaxy M series. The company has introduced a budget phone Galaxy M01 Core. According to the South Korean company, this new smartphone is the most affordable Samsung smartphone in India.

The Galaxy M01 Core will be available in two memory variants. The base variant will get 1GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage and is priced at ₹5,499. The higher variant comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage and will be priced at ₹6,499. The new device will be made available on sale from 29 June and will be available in three colours Black, Blue and Red. The device will be available via Samsung Opera House, Samsung.com and other online stores.

Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M01 Core comes with 5.3-inch HD+ display. The smartphone gets a 3000 mAh battery unit which the company claims will provide up to 11 hours of battery life.

In terms of optics, Galaxy M01 Core has an 8MP rear camera and 5MP selfie camera. Galaxy M01 Core is powered by a quad-core MediaTek 6739 processor and as mentioned above comes in two memory variants.

Samsung claims the device gets a new ‘Make for India’ UX with various features focused on Indian users. The phone gets intelligent screen, with dynamic screen timeout for power optimization. Galaxy M01 Core has a feature called ‘Intelligent Inputs – Smart Paste and Suggest Notification’. ‘Suggest Notification’ warns users about low battery and allows them to open their running app or add other critical apps in Maximum Power Saving Mode for extended run time.

‘Smart Paste’ allows user to paste the relevant text like pasting the website url on web browser, mobile number on phone dialer and email id in mail application – all extracted from same message automatically.

The Galaxy M01 Core also gets a feature called ‘Intelligent Photos’ where it detects similar or duplicate photos and gives users suggestion to keep the best photo while discarding other photos to free up space.

The device has been developed on the latest Android Go platform which gets lightweight custom apps that are built to use less storage for Android Go OS.

“Galaxy M01 Core reiterates Samsung’s commitment to make technology accessible, affordable and available to consumers across Bharat. Galaxy M01 Core has been designed to deliver value for money with a best–in-class performance and stylish proposition targeting users seeking best performance, experience and price," said Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

