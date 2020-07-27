Samsung launches Galaxy M01 Core priced under 6,000: Details here

The Galaxy M01 Core will be available in two memory variants. The base variant will get 1GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage and is priced at ₹5,499. The higher variant comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage and will be priced at ₹6,499. The new device will be made available on sale from 29 June and will be available in three colours Black, Blue and Red. The device will be available via Samsung Opera House, Samsung.com and other online stores.