Samsung has launched a new budget smartphone that has been priced below ₹10,000. The new Galaxy M01s has been launched as a slightly more expensive variant of the M01. The Galaxy M01s is priced at ₹9,999. The new device will be going against Xiaomi's Redmi and Realme's Narzo budget line-up.

The new device will be made available via the company's official online store and even other e commerce websites. Samsung will also be selling the device from their retail stores. Samsung is offering a single variant of the device and will be selling it in two colours, Light Blue and Gray.

Specifications

The new Galaxy M01s sports a 6.2-inch HD+ TFT screen with an Infinity-V cutout that houses the front camera.

In terms of optics, the Samsung Galaxy M01s gets a dual camera setup rear with one 13MP primary lens and 2MP secondary lens. The front v shaped cut out houses an 8MP selfie camera.

The budget phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor coupled which only gets a single variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. However, Samsung has provided a micro sd card slot that can house up to 512GB memory card.

The device gets a 4,000mAh battery to power it through the day. The new device features a fingerprint sensor on the back panel for added safety. Other than that, the device gets facial recognition.

The device features Android 10 based OneUI and comes pre-loaded with the Samsung Health application for teaching fitness activity.

