Samsung launches Galaxy M01s which is priced below 10,000: Details here

Samsung has launched a new budget smartphone that has been priced below ₹10,000. The new Galaxy M01s has been launched as a slightly more expensive variant of the M01. The Galaxy M01s is priced at ₹9,999. The new device will be going against Xiaomi's Redmi and Realme's Narzo budget line-up.

The new device will be made available via the company's official online store and even other e commerce websites. Samsung will also be selling the device from their retail stores. Samsung is offering a single variant of the device and will be selling it in two colours, Light Blue and Gray.

The new device will be made available via the company's official online store and even other e commerce websites. Samsung will also be selling the device from their retail stores. Samsung is offering a single variant of the device and will be selling it in two colours, Light Blue and Gray.

Specifications

The new Galaxy M01s sports a 6.2-inch HD+ TFT screen with an Infinity-V cutout that houses the front camera.

In terms of optics, the Samsung Galaxy M01s gets a dual camera setup rear with one 13MP primary lens and 2MP secondary lens. The front v shaped cut out houses an 8MP selfie camera.

The budget phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor coupled which only gets a single variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. However, Samsung has provided a micro sd card slot that can house up to 512GB memory card.

The device gets a 4,000mAh battery to power it through the day. The new device features a fingerprint sensor on the back panel for added safety. Other than that, the device gets facial recognition.

The device features Android 10 based OneUI and comes pre-loaded with the Samsung Health application for teaching fitness activity.

