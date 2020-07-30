Samsung launches Galaxy M31s in India: Price, availability and other details

“The Galaxy M series has been designed ground-up in India and we are grateful to our consumers for making the brand so successful in such a short time. With Galaxy M31s, we are aiming to redefine camera experience for young consumers. We are confident that Galaxy M31s, with its 64MP Intelli-Cam and Single take feature, will truly set the benchmark for camera performance in the mid segment," Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President, Samsung India, said.