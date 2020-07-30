Samsung launches Galaxy M31s in India: Price, availability and other details

Samsung launches Galaxy M31s in India: Price, availability and other details2 min read . 03:03 PM IST
- The Galaxy M31s sports a 6.5-inch super AMOLED Infinity-O display colors
- The smartphone will be made available in two memory variants
Samsung has launched a new mid-range M-series smartphone in India. The South Korean company has introduced Galaxy M31s with a 6000mAh battery and an sAMOLED display. The phone also gets a quad camera setup.
Price and Availability
The Galaxy M31s will be made available in two memory variants. The 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant will be priced at ₹19,499. The variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage will be made available at ₹21,499. The device will sell via Amazon.in, Samsung.com and select retail stores from 12 noon on 6 August. The device will be available in Mirage Blue and Mirage Black colours.
Specs
The Galaxy M31s sports a 6.5-inch super AMOLED Infinity-O display colors. It also comes with Widevine L1 certification. As mentioned above, the Galaxy M31s uses a 6000mAh battery which gets an in-box Type C 25W fast charger. The M31s also allows reverse charging as it comes with a Type C to Type C cable for the 25W In-box charger. The device will be powered by Samsung’s in-house chipset Exynos 9611.
Galaxy M31s also comes with a side fingerprint scanner and fast face unlock. Galaxy M31s will run on Android 10 out of the box with Samsung’s One UI.
In terms of optics, the Galaxy M31s gets a 64MP quad-camera setup. The module also includes a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a dedicated 5MP macro lens and a 5MP depth sensor. The M31s can shoot 4K videos and supports hyperlapse, slow-mo and super-steady modes. The front-facing camera is 32MP unit.
“The Galaxy M series has been designed ground-up in India and we are grateful to our consumers for making the brand so successful in such a short time. With Galaxy M31s, we are aiming to redefine camera experience for young consumers. We are confident that Galaxy M31s, with its 64MP Intelli-Cam and Single take feature, will truly set the benchmark for camera performance in the mid segment," Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President, Samsung India, said.
