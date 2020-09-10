Samsung launches Galaxy M51 with massive 7000mAh battery: Price, offers, specs

Samsung has launched a new smartphone in its popular mid-range M-series. The new phone comes at a price point which will rival the likes of Poco X2, OnePlus Nord and the recently launched Realme 7 Pro. The Samsung Galaxy M51 has been launched in India and the new smartphone features a massive 7000mAh battery. The company claims the Galaxy M51 is the first smartphone in India to feature a 7000mAh battery.

Price, Sale and Offers

The new Samsung Galaxy M51 will be available in two variants. The South Korean company has priced the new smartphone at ₹24,999 for the variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The second variant is priced at ₹26,999 which gets 8GB RAM but the same amount of storage which is 128GB. The device will be made available on Amazon.in, Samsung.com and select retail stores from 12PM on 18 September.

The company is providing an introductory launch offer on Amazon.in. According to the company, there will be a limited period introductory launch offer from 18 September to 20 September, 2020 on Amazon.in. Customers using HDFC credit and debit cards would get up to ₹2,000 instant cashback on both EMI and non-EMI transactions when they purchase the Galaxy M51.

Specifications

Processor: The Galaxy M51 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G octa-core CPU. The chipset is clocked up to 2.2 GHz. According to Samsung, this chipset makes the new Galaxy M51the most powerful M Series smartphone. The Qualcomm Adreno 618 GPU on Snapdragon 730G provides 15% faster graphics rendering, compared to the Snapdragon 730.

Camera: The Galaxy M51 sports a quad-camera setup, with 64MP main Sony IMX 682 sensor. The 12MP Ultra-Wide lens on Galaxy M51 has a 123-degree field of view. The phone also gets a 5MP macro lens. The fourth lens is a 5MP depth sensor for portrait shots.

On the front, Samsung has provided a 32MP camera which also supports 4K video recording and slow-mo selfies.

Display: Galaxy M51 comes with 6.7-inch sAMOLED Plus Infinity-O display with a punch hole to house the 32MP lens. According to Samsung, the sAMOLED Plus display on Galaxy M51 is up to 13% thinner and weighs up to 12% lesser than conventional sAMOLED panels.

Despite the massive 7000mAh battery, the Galaxy M51 weighs just 213 grams.

Battery: One of the biggest USPs of the phone is its battery. The Galaxy M51’s 7000mAh battery comes with an in-box Type C 25W fast charger. Samsung claims that the charger can charge the device in less than 2 hours. Galaxy M51 also has reverse charging and comes with a Type C to Type C cable.

