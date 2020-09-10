Samsung launches Galaxy M51 with massive 7000mAh battery: Price, offers, specs

The new Samsung Galaxy M51 will be available in two variants. The South Korean company has priced the new smartphone at ₹24,999 for the variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The second variant is priced at ₹26,999 which gets 8GB RAM but the same amount of storage which is 128GB. The device will be made available on Amazon.in, Samsung.com and select retail stores from 12PM on 18 September.