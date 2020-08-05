Samsung launches Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Details here

Samsung hosted a virtual Galaxy Unpacked event that was shot in South Korea. The company launched a wide variety of new products including their flagship Note 20 series. The South Korean tech giant has revealed the Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ along with the smartphone series. Samsung also launched the Galaxy Watch3, Galaxy Buds Live and even the new Galaxy Z Fold2.

“Never before have we relied on technology like we are today. It’s how we are staying connected as we navigate the extraordinary challenges faced around the world," said Dr. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. “Technology must make life easier, not more complex. That’s why we have introduced five new power devices. Alone, these devices are powerful tools to help you maximize work and play. Together, as part of the Galaxy ecosystem, they work together seamlessly so you can spend your time focused on what matters most."

Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra gets a 6.9-inch, Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, Infinity-O display with a pixel density of 496ppi and HDR10+ certification. The display also gets 120Hz refresh rate.

The Galaxy Note 20 gets a 6.7-inch flat FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display with 393ppi pixel density and HDR10+ certification.

In terms of optics on the Note 20 Ultra, the setup at the rear of the device gets a 12MP Ultra Wide Camera, a 108MP Wide-angle Camera and a 12MP Telephoto Camera. The front camera is a 10MP lens.

The Galaxy Note 20 gets a 12MP Ultra Wide Camera, a 12MP Wide-angle Camera and a 64MP Telephoto Camera. The front camera houses a 10MP lens.

To power the device, Samsung has used a 7nm 64-bit Octa-Core Processor with up to 3GHz of frequency.

The devices get a new S Pen. Samsung claims the S Pen on the Galaxy Note20 series has more lifelike precision that gives more accuracy and responsiveness. The S Pen gets five new Anywhere actions like returning to the home screen or taking a screenshot.

The new Note will help capture, edit and share ideas across phone, tablet or Windows 10 PC, Samsung Notes app features auto-save and syncing capabilities.

Beginning September 15, users will be able to play over 100 Xbox games on your their phones or tablet, directly from the cloud (beta) with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, including hits like Minecraft Dungeons and Gears 55.

