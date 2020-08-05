Samsung launches Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Details here

“Never before have we relied on technology like we are today. It’s how we are staying connected as we navigate the extraordinary challenges faced around the world," said Dr. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. “Technology must make life easier, not more complex. That’s why we have introduced five new power devices. Alone, these devices are powerful tools to help you maximize work and play. Together, as part of the Galaxy ecosystem, they work together seamlessly so you can spend your time focused on what matters most."