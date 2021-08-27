Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and Galaxy Buds 2 during the company's 'Unpacked' event earlier this month. During the event, the company had not announced the official pricing for the Galaxy Watch 4 series and Galaxy Buds 2 in India.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 40mm has been priced at ₹23,999 for the non-LTE variant. The 44mm variant is priced at ₹26,999.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 with LTE has been priced at ₹28,999 for the 40mm variant and ₹31,999 for the 44mm variant. The 40mm variant will be available in Black, Pink Gold, and Silver. The 44mm variant will be sold in Black, Green, and Silver colours.

The Bluetooth-only variant of Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is priced at ₹31,999 for the 42mm variant. The 46mm variant of the same is priced at ₹34,999. The LTE variant of the Classic is priced at ₹36,999 for the 42mm variant and the 46mm variant is priced at ₹39,999. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic comes in two basic colours Black and Silver.

The Galaxy Buds 2 will be sold at ₹11,999 and will be available in four colours: Graphite, Lavender, Olive Green, and White.

Samsung will open pre-bookings of all three products from 30 August. The products will go on sale from 10 September 10. Buyers can pre-book the Watch 4 and Galaxy Buds 2 on Samsung's official store. The products will be available via online and offline retailers.

Galaxy Watch 4 is equipped with Samsung’s BioActive Sensor. This new 3-in-1 sensor uses a single chip to run three health sensors — Optical Heart Rate, Electrical Heart and Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis. One of the new features is the possibility of measuring body composition.

The new Body Composition measurement tool gives users an understanding of their general health and fitness, with key measurements like skeletal muscle, basal metabolic rate, body water and body fat percentage. Users can check their body composition from their wrist with two fingers. In about 15 seconds, the watch’s sensor will capture 2,400 data points.

The smartwatches come with wellness features to track daily activities including guided workouts and group challenges. The Galaxy Watch4 series offers sleep pattern tracking.

In terms of hardware, the Galaxy Watch4 series is powered by a 5nm processor. The company claims the Watch gets a 20% faster CPU and 50% more RAM, and a GPU 10 times faster than the previous generation.

The resolution has been bumped up to 450x450 pixels. The Watch4 gets 16GB of memory to store and download apps, music, and photos.

Samsung's new smartwatches get eSIM technology that will make it a device independent from the smartphone. The company claims the watch can provide 40 hours of battery life. 30 minutes of charging provides up to 10 hours of battery.

