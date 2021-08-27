The Bluetooth-only variant of Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is priced at ₹31,999 for the 42mm variant. The 46mm variant of the same is priced at ₹34,999. The LTE variant of the Classic is priced at ₹36,999 for the 42mm variant and the 46mm variant is priced at ₹39,999. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic comes in two basic colours Black and Silver.

