Samsung launches Galaxy Watch3, Buds Live in India: Price, offers, other details

Samsung has launched the all new Galaxy Watch3 and Galaxy Buds Live in India . The new products were first unveiled at the company Unpacked event alongside the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

Samsung claims the Galaxy Watch3 is lighter, thinner yet has a bigger display. The company is offering over 80,000 watch faces in the Galaxy Store. The smartwatch gets Samsung’s rotating bezel mechanism which drives the rotating bezel UI.

The Watch3 gets eSIM powered 4G function to manage calls and notifications as well as stream music, and access your apps on-the-go even if the user isn’t carrying their smartphone. Galaxy Watch3 4G is supported by Airtel and Jio with service coming soon for Vodafone. The Bluetooth variants also offer almost similar connectivity experience without the phone as long as the Galaxy Watch3 is connected to a Wi-Fi hotspot.

View Full Image The new Galaxy Watch3

Galaxy Watch3’s new standalone running analysis offers real-time feedback during runs, as well as six-factor post-workout reports. Even at home, the user will have access to a full-service fitness studio with Samsung Health, which features a library of more than 120 different video workouts. Sleep Management feature has been enhanced now with sleep score and insights to help get better rest. The all new Blood oxygen (SpO2) feature will soon measure and track oxygen saturation over time.

Galaxy Buds Live

Samsung’s new TWS Galaxy Buds Live earphones use AKG’s sound expertise and a bigger, 12mm speaker and bass duct. The Buds Live get 3 microphones and a Voice Pickup unit.

New Active Noise Cancellation for open type helps focus on work without completely losing awareness of your surroundings.

The battery supports up to 8 hours of playback, and the charging case allows the user to enjoy an additional 23 hours over multiple charges. Samsung claims the user can gain 1 hour of play time with just 5 minutes of quick charging.

Price and Offers

Galaxy Watch3 will be available in 4G and Bluetooth variants in 41mm and 45mm. Galaxy Watch3 41mm will be available in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Silver colours, while the Galaxy Watch3 45mm will be in Mystic Silver and Mystic Black colours.

Galaxy Watch3 41mm is priced at ₹29,990 and ₹34,490 for the Bluetooth and 4G variants respectively, while Galaxy Watch3 45mm Bluetooth and 4G variants are priced at ₹32,990 and ₹38,990.

Galaxy Buds Live will be available in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black and Mystic White colours at a price of ₹14990.

The Galaxy Watch3 will go on sale starting August 27, while Galaxy Buds Live will go on sale starting August 25 across retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung.com and leading online portals.

For the first time ever, Samsung is announcing pre-booking offers on the Galaxy Watch3 series.

On pre-booking the Galaxy Watch3 4G model (both 41 and 45mm variants), consumers are eligible to purchase the just launched Galaxy Buds Live at an offer price of ₹4,990. The offer is available on all pre-bookings done online at the Samsung Shop and offline retail stores between August 17 and 26.

On pre-booking the Galaxy Watch3 Bluetooth model (both 41 and 45mm variants), consumers are eligible for an instant cashback of ₹4500 on the 41mm model and ₹5000 on the 45mm model. The offer is exclusive to pre-bookings done online at Samsung Shop, Amazon and Flipkart between August 20 and 26.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via