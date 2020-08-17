Samsung launches Galaxy Watch3, Buds Live in India: Price, offers, other details

Galaxy Watch3’s new standalone running analysis offers real-time feedback during runs, as well as six-factor post-workout reports. Even at home, the user will have access to a full-service fitness studio with Samsung Health, which features a library of more than 120 different video workouts. Sleep Management feature has been enhanced now with sleep score and insights to help get better rest. The all new Blood oxygen (SpO2) feature will soon measure and track oxygen saturation over time.