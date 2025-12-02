Samsung launches Galaxy Z TriFold with 10 inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC: Price, specifications and more

After Huawei, Samsung has officially announced its tri fold device. The new device is called the Galaxy Z TriFold. The phone comes at a time when reports suggest rival Apple is working on its first ever foldable device that could be launched as early as next year.

Samsung says it worked on the hinge mechanism to meet the unique demands of the Galaxy Z TriFold. The Korean smartphone maker noted that it created two different sized hinges with a dual rail structure that work in harmony to create a smoother, more stable fold.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold specifications The Galaxy Z TriFold features a 10 inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display when unfolded with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 1,600 nits of peak brightness. Meanwhile, the cover display is a 6.5 inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with 2,600 nits of peak brightness.

The phone is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 on the front and Ceramic-Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer on the back.

Much like other members of its flagship lineup, the Galaxy Z TriFold is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor with support for 16 GB RAM and 512 GB or 1 TB of storage.

On the optics front, the Galaxy Z TriFold comes with a 200 MP primary shooter with OIS, a 12 MP ultra wide angle lens and a 10 MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The device features a 10 MP cover camera and a 10 MP main shooter for selfies and video calls.

The Galaxy Z TriFold comes with a 5,600 mAh battery with support for 45 W wired charging and 15 W wireless charging. With the supported charger, Samsung claims the Z TriFold can go from 0 to 50 percent in just 30 minutes.

The Galaxy Z TriFold runs on One UI 8 based on Android 16 and comes with the promise of seven years of OS updates and security patches, similar to its other flagships.

View full Image Galaxy Z TriFold display

The phone comes in a single Crafted Black colour and features IP48 protection for water and dust resistance.