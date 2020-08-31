Samsung launched its new range of Wind-Free ACs. The South Korean company claims that these will be India’s first air conditioners with PM 1.0 filtration capability. The new ACs can filter dust particles up to 0.3 micron in size and also sterilize virus and bacteria using an electrostatic charger.

Equipped with PM 1.0 Filter, the new range of Wi-Fi enabled ACs come with Samsung’s proprietary Wind-Free cooling technology. This Wind-Free tech delivers cooler indoor climate without the discomfort of direct cold airflow. The new Wind-Free models use a detection system with sensors and a display that provides users with precise information about the cooling and air quality conditions.

Price and Availability

The new Wind-Free ACs will be available in three models – 1-Way Cassette, 4-Way Cassette and 360 Cassette with prices starting at ₹90,000 + GST. These are available across offline retail and online channels.

These ACs are equipped with a 4-step display, a PM 1.0 sensor and three different types of filters. The pre-filter removes large dust particles, the deodorization filter eliminates unpleasant odors and the PM 1.0 Filter has an electrostatic charger to capture and sterilize ultra-fine dust up to 0.3 microns.The PM 1.0 filter is washable and reusable. According to Samsung, the sterilization performance has been certified by British multinational assurance, inspection, product testing, and certification company Intertek. The PM 1.0 Filter and Ioniser can be added to existing Samsung air conditioners as well.

The Wi-Fi enabled Wind-Free ACs also allows its users to operate their air conditioners remotely. The new range is available in three panel variants – 1-way Cassette for unilateral air flow, 4-way Cassette for a synchronized air flow in four directions and 360 Cassette for omni-directional airflow.

What is Wind-Free cooling technology

Once you set your desired temperature, Wind-Free Cooling will quietly and gently disperse cool air through up to 15,000 micro air holes to ensure that the user is not affected by the direct throw of wind. Samsung claims that it also cools the room faster.

